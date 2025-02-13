Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour

Dua Lipa is celebrating a major music milestone with an exciting new release, thrilling fans just as she gears up to resume her massive world tour.
The Radical Optimism singer delighted her fans by announcing that she is releasing a special triple vinyl edition of her second album Future Nostalgia on its upcoming 5th anniversary.
The new edition will be available to fans on March 28.
Notably, her limited-edition vinyl will be released at the same time as the singer resumes her Radical Optimism World Tour.
The tour will begin in Australia and New Zealand, then go on to Europe and the UK in May and June before arriving in North America in September.
Lipa is also set to mark her another career milestone as she will play back-to-back nights at Wembley Stadium,
Both her shows were sold out immediately.
Notably, in her personal life she also achieved a milestone by finding a Mr. Perfect in her life.
Dua Lipa is currently dating Callum Turner as recently she flashed her engagement ring after the actor's proposal in December.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 when both attended a Masters Of The Air afterparty in London.