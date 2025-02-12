Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’

Anthony Mackie has became new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World after Chris Evans announced “retirement” plans last month.
Anthony’s character Sam Wilson took over as Captain America from Chris’s Steve Rogers.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star was shocked to find out that Chris has announced retirement during a chat with ET.
At the red carpet, a reported told him, “Chris Evans has confirmed that he’s not gonna comeback in any shape for form.”
He replied, “Are you sure he said that? I will call him right now. This is new information.”
During a chat with Deadline ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Anthony hinted at Avengers reunion.
"I don’t know how many are coming back. RDJ [ Robert Downey Jr.] made the big announcement that he’s coming back. Other than hi, I don’t know who the original crew will be coming back,” he said.
Anthony further shared the pros of his new character, "That’s the perk of being Captain America. I get to pick who I want to hang out with."
His film Captain America: Brave New World will release on February 14, 2025.