Entertainment

John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?

Professor Albus Dumbledore is one of the most cherished characters of the renowned magical franchise 'Harry Potter'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series?
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?

HBO could be close to finding the perfect match for the beloved Hogwarts headmaster role for the upcoming TV adaptation of the Harry Potter franchise.

According to Deadline, American actor John Lithgow might play the character of Albus Dumbledore, mentoring young Harry throughout the TV series.

However, the television network has not confirmed the casting news yet, and declined the request to make any comments on the matter.

If Lithgow gets the role, he will be the first non-British actor ever to portray the most influential wizard.

Previously, the role was held by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the main franchise and Jude Law and Toby Regbo in the prequel franchise, Fantastic Beasts.

Lithgow is best known for his roles in The Crown, Conclave, Dexter and more, and has won six Emmy awards throughout his 53 years of career.

The The Old Man actor’s involvement with the long-anticipating project came after in November it was reported that Mark Rylance was a favourite to play Dumbledore.

To note, No cast member has been announced yet but the list is expected to release soon as the shooting is schedule to start in summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where the original movies were filmed.

Furthermore, among fans the most favourable candidate for the role of Voldemort is Cillian Murphy, with Ralph Fiennes backing the fans suggestion, while Paapa Essiedu is reported in talks to play Severus Snape.

The Harry Potter series is expected to run for a decade, and is set to premiere in 2027.

Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements

Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India

Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges

Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban

Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’
Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’
Scarlett Johnson raises concerns over viral AI video targeting Kanye West
Scarlett Johnson raises concerns over viral AI video targeting Kanye West
Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary
Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma condemns Kanye West's hateful comments
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma condemns Kanye West's hateful comments