John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?

HBO could be close to finding the perfect match for the beloved Hogwarts headmaster role for the upcoming TV adaptation of the Harry Potter franchise.
According to Deadline, American actor John Lithgow might play the character of Albus Dumbledore, mentoring young Harry throughout the TV series.
However, the television network has not confirmed the casting news yet, and declined the request to make any comments on the matter.
If Lithgow gets the role, he will be the first non-British actor ever to portray the most influential wizard.
Previously, the role was held by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the main franchise and Jude Law and Toby Regbo in the prequel franchise, Fantastic Beasts.
Lithgow is best known for his roles in The Crown, Conclave, Dexter and more, and has won six Emmy awards throughout his 53 years of career.
The The Old Man actor’s involvement with the long-anticipating project came after in November it was reported that Mark Rylance was a favourite to play Dumbledore.
To note, No cast member has been announced yet but the list is expected to release soon as the shooting is schedule to start in summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where the original movies were filmed.
Furthermore, among fans the most favourable candidate for the role of Voldemort is Cillian Murphy, with Ralph Fiennes backing the fans suggestion, while Paapa Essiedu is reported in talks to play Severus Snape.
The Harry Potter series is expected to run for a decade, and is set to premiere in 2027.