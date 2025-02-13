Entertainment

Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas celebrate two decades of their musical journey with emotional statement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements

Jonas Brothers are celebrating 20 years of music career with heartfelt reflection on their journey and gratitude for fans.

Taking to their official Instagram account on late Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers shared a delightful statement to ring in their 20th anniversary as one of the renowned pop bands in the US.

"To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen," they noted.

Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements

The Jonas Brothers continued, "We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide."

Extending gratitude for fans on their unwavering support they added, "We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year journey with us."

"Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together," they noted.

The Jonas Brothers fueled excitement among fans by announcing, "2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack."

They also revealed that "Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years..

And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can't wait for you to see this fall."

The brother-trio concluded their caption on a sweet note sending out love for their ardent fans.

Jonas Brothers was formed in 2005 and it consists of three siblings, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements

Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India

Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges

Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban

Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’
Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’
Scarlett Johnson raises concerns over viral AI video targeting Kanye West
Scarlett Johnson raises concerns over viral AI video targeting Kanye West
Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary
Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma condemns Kanye West's hateful comments
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma condemns Kanye West's hateful comments
Travis Kelce receives heartfelt praises from 'Happy Gilmore 2' director
Travis Kelce receives heartfelt praises from 'Happy Gilmore 2' director