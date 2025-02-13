Jonas Brothers marks 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements

Jonas Brothers are celebrating 20 years of music career with heartfelt reflection on their journey and gratitude for fans.
Taking to their official Instagram account on late Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers shared a delightful statement to ring in their 20th anniversary as one of the renowned pop bands in the US.
"To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen," they noted.
The Jonas Brothers continued, "We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide."
Extending gratitude for fans on their unwavering support they added, "We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year journey with us."
"Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together," they noted.
The Jonas Brothers fueled excitement among fans by announcing, "2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack."
They also revealed that "Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years..
And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can't wait for you to see this fall."
The brother-trio concluded their caption on a sweet note sending out love for their ardent fans.
Jonas Brothers was formed in 2005 and it consists of three siblings, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.