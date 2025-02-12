Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran has shared pictures from an adventurous day with Indian pop singer Arijit Singh.
On Wednesday, February 12, he posted a “third India dump” on Instagram.
Ed wrote, “Third India dump.. High fiving some dudes following us around, they were cool… @arijitsingh taking me round his home town, it was a mission to get to but worth it…Warm down after show, but can’t not watch footie bruv…Johns an Ipswich town fan now.”
In one picture, he can be seen giving out some pink shirts to the local kids football team in Shillong.
The Shape of You crooner further dded, “Wearing Warney @rajasthanroyals shirt, we miss you mate…People like Perfect here..Took my dad on a date in Mumbai..These musicians played on my album, we recorded a lot of it in Goa, they’re amazing..Bathroom selfie coz I’m still a teenager in my head #thepriceoffame.”
Ed shared that he took his father out on a cute date in Mumbai.
His last concert from +–=÷x tour in India will take place in Leisure Valley Grounds, Delhi NCR on February 15, 2025.