Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked

Millie Bobby Brown reveals paparazzi 'exploitation' after getting a role in 'Stranger Things' at an early age

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown has recalled a traumatic experience from childhood when she started working in Hollywood.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Stranger Things starlet revealed that age 13 a paparazzi hid in her closed set and took invasive and voyeuristic photos of her,

She said, “I didn’t have nothing [on underneath]…. It wasn’t too much, but it was enough for it not to be okay. I think, just in general, there should be more laws with the media in terms of paparazzi in terms of exploitation.”

Millie added, “At that time in my life, I didn’t know what I wanted to look like, if I preferred more feminine looks, more masculine looks, more androgynous, more grunge. So I implemented that confusion.”

The exploitation from the industry affected her deeply.

“I was like, Oh my goodness, this is making me feel horrible about myself. I deleted it because I was becoming way too obsessed with the idea of becoming someone else,” the Enola Holmes actress noted.

On the work front, Millie will be next seen in Stranger Things season five.

