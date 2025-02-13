Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges 

Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges are ready to take the next big step in their relationship.
As per Just Jared, on Wednesday, the 32-year-old country singer turned to her Instagram to reveal her engagement with former footballer.
The Out of Oklahoma singer shared carousel of pictures from the proposal, with the caption, "4x4Xu forever (red heart)," a shot out to a song from her recent album.
There were roses, candles and the pictures of the couple as part of the decoration on the porch, with Lainey looking quite emotional in some of the snaps.
In one of the clicks, she could be seen holding up her hand to showcase the ring while she and Duck smile for the camera.
For the big question, Lainey was dressed in long red-and-black coat with a black cowboy hat and some jeans.
Duck could be seen showing off a mini cowboy hat while his future-wife is showing of the diamond.
Furthermore, the Praying Woman crooner concluded her post with a playful video of walking down the steps of the porch before flashing the ring and running away with a smile on her face.
The couple made their red carpet debut in 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
On work front, Lainey Wilson is gearing up for her tour, which is set to launch in March and will run through November.