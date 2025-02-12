Scarlett Johnson raises concerns over viral AI video targeting Kanye West 

Scarlett Johnson recently voiced her concerns after an artificial intelligence video of herself targeting Kanye West's recent hateful remarks went viral.
In a conversation with People magazine, the 40-year-old songstress urged the authorities to take strict action against the unauthorised AI-generated clips of her other Jewish celebrities opposing Kanye West.
Scarlett said she condemned the "misuse of A.I., no matter what it's messaging."
For those unaware, the viral video begins with an A.I. version of the 40-year-old actress wearing a white T-shirt featuring a hand and its middle finger extended.
In the centre of the hand is a Star of David. The name "Kanye" is written underneath the hand.
Apart from Scarlett, numerous Jewish celebrities, including Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Lenny Kravitz, and Adam Sandler, featured in the clip.
The video ended with a note that read, "Enough is Enough and Join the Fight Against Antisemitism."
"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction," the Avengers starlet told the aforementioned outlet on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
It is pertinent to note, Kanye West sparked controversy after he launched shorts that featured Nazi swastikas on them on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.
As of now, the rapper has not responded to the ongoing backlash.