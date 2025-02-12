Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win

Shakira has kicked of her highly-anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win for the same album.
On Wednesday, February 12, the Latin singer performed her first show of the tour in Rio de Janeiro and penned a sweet note for her fans.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Rio! Não poderia ter uma plateia melhor para começar a turnê! Obrigada por todo o seu amor, carinho e energia em uma noite inesquecível! São Paulo, estão prontos.”
Shakira can be seen dancing on stage in the first frame.
The Wakka Wakka hitmaker added, “Rio! I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd to kick off the tour! Thank you for all your love, warmth, and energy on an unforgettable night! São Paulo, are you ready?”
Her world tour show came after she performed Ojos Así at the 2025 Grammys.
"Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength," she wrote on Instagram at that time.
Shakira also won Grammy award for her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.