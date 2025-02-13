Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 56th birthday with a heartwarming throwback photo, sharing a glimpse of her childhood alongside a message of gratitude.
The Friends alum took to her Instagram account on February 12 to offer a glimpse into her childhood.
Expressing her gratitude, she noted in the caption, "Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes!" adding, "This kid is feeling very grateful and very loved."
In a shared post, she dropped an adorable black-and-white snapshot of herself as a child, in what appears to be a classroom.
To note, the post came after her Friends co-star Courtney Cox shared a sweet Instagram tribute on Aniston's big day on Tuesday,
She posted a throwback snap of her posing with Aniston and smiling together.
"Happy birthday to my friend for life," she wrote. "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you."
"Remember our CATS audition?" Cox concluded.
Aniston took to the comment section to respond, "Love you my sweet Cox&hammer!"
Notably, the Morning Show actress discussed aging when she turned 50 back in 2019, while conversing for an InStyle cover story.
“Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number,' " the Morning Show actress told the magazine.
Aniston said, “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way.”
She continued, “I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”