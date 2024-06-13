Sci-Tech

NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly

NASA's live YouTube channel aired audio suggesting a crew member was experiencing decompression sickness (DCS)

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly

NASA accidentally broadcast a simulation of astronauts being treated for decompression sickness on the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, June 12.

This sparked speculation of an emergency on social media.

As per Reuters, at about 5:28 p.m. U.S. Central Time (2228 GMT), NASA's live YouTube channel aired audio suggesting a crew member was experiencing decompression sickness (DCS).

A female voice was heard instructing crew members to "get commander back in his suit," check his pulse, and provide oxygen, later describing his prognosis as "tenuous."

Meanwhile, space enthusiasts quickly shared the audio on X (formerly Twitter), warning of a serious emergency on the ISS.

However, NASA clarified on its official ISS X account that the audio was from a simulation and not an actual emergency.

"This audio was inadvertently misrouted from an ongoing simulation where crew members and ground teams train for various scenarios in space," the ISS account explained.

It further added, "There is no emergency situation going on aboard the International Space Station."

DCS, also known as "the bends," is caused by nitrogen or other gas bubbles in the bloodstream due to a change in atmospheric pressure and can be potentially fatal.

At the time of the broadcast, ISS crew members were asleep, preparing for a spacewalk scheduled for 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

NASA's ISS YouTube channel now shows an error message indicating the feed has been interrupted.

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays

Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback

King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Sci-Tech News

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Is life possible on Uranus?
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update