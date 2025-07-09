Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specs

Samsung has delivered a wave of the latest product announcements across phones and wearables integrated with cutting-edge technology at its Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

The South Korean-based tech giant has launched the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, each targeting users’ unique requirements while advancing foldable technology.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

The recently launched flagship Galaxy Z Fold 7 phone is said to be a robust and premium foldable e, yet it features a sleek and slimmer design with a 200MP primary camera.

Under the hood, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, providing 38% better CPU and 41% better NPU performance over its predecessor.

The Fold 7 is particularly designed for power users, integrated with advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and considered a substantial choice for all photography enthusiasts.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features an attractive design with significant upgrades.

The device features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and the largest ever FlexWindow at 4.1 inches.

The flagship handset supports Gemini AI integration. For optics, it features a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to cater for a wider audience, a more affordable foldable available at $899.

While wallet-friendly, it retains essential foldable features and the latest AI improvements.

