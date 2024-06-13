Sci-Tech

Here's what happens after Elon Musk makes likes private on X

Elon Musk made likes private on X to protect user privacy

  • June 13, 2024
Elon Musk on Wednesday, June 12 announced that he is making all the likes private on his social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Just a day after making likes private, the tech giant claimed that a massive hike in the number of likes had been observed, NDTV reported.

In a post on X, Tesla's boss wrote that there has been a ‘massive increase in likes after they were made private.’

In a major update earlier on Wednesday, X made likes private. The social site engineering team, while giving details about the update, said that they are “making likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.”

As per the update, now only the user and author can see the likes, but others cannot.

X users also received a notification that said the new change would result in better user engagement.

The message users received read, “Liking more posts will make your ‘For You’ feed better.”

According to the team, the number of likes and other metrics for posts will still show up under notifications.

Additionally, earlier, the option of keeping the likes private was only available for premium subscribers.

Sci-Tech News

NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Is life possible on Uranus?
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans
Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses