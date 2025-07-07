ChatGPT use for news jumps 212% as millions ditch Google searches

ChatGPT is undoubtedly becoming a popular tool for people to get news and information.
New data from Similarweb revealed that in just six months, the number of people using ChatGPT app each month increased by 116% compared to the last year.
At the same time, the number of people using ChatGPT through a web browser also grew by 52%.
As per the reports, from January 2024 to May 2025, the number of news-related questions people asked by ChatGPT went up by 212%.
In contrast, similar searches on Google went down by 5% during the same time.
Data further revealed that most people are using ChatGPT for news focus on current topics like the stock market, finance, sports and weather.
However, the fastest growing category of questions is now politics, inflation, the economy, climate change and customs taxes.
In addition to this, the number of people visiting news websites through ChatGPT has increased, especially for those news organizations that have official agreements with OpenAI.
So far in 2025, over 25 million visits came from ChatGPT.
Google is no longer the top choice for getting news as strongly as before and the reason for this, according to reports, is the introduction of Google's AI Overview.
After the launch of this feature, users started getting answers to their queries directly in the overview, without needing them to click on links to news websites.
As a result, the number of visits to news publishers dropped from over 2.3 billion to less than 1.7 billion and this decline led some publishers in the European Union to protest since they rely on web traffic for their income and influence.