Hunter Biden verdict crumbles Trump's claim of political persecution

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Hunter Biden last week was found guilty of lying about his drug use while buying a revolver in 2018.

The US President Joe Biden’s son's conviction came a few days after the former president and Biden opponent Donald Trump's verdict in the hush money trial.

Trump, after facing conviction in his trial, slammed judges, prosecutors, witnesses, and jurors, reported CNN.

The Republican claimed, “This was done by (the) Biden administration in order to wound or hurt a political opponent.” He blasted “a rigged decision.”

Trump also told Phil McGraw last week, “Sometimes revenge can be justified. I have to be honest. You know, sometimes it can.”

He said on Fox News, “I would have every right to go after them (Biden).”

Whereas, after the son's conviction, Biden reacted completely differently to Trump. He not only allowed his own Justice Department to secure a guilty verdict but also accepted the decision of the judges.

He said, “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

Biden also said that he would not forgive his son.

Hunter Biden also didn't say a word against the judges or prosecutors after the decision. He only thanked his family for their love and support.

Biden's family take on Hunter's conviction has shattered Trump's accusations of political persecution.

Michael Zeldin, a former senior Justice Department official and federal prosecutor, said on CNN Max, “So much for the weaponization of the Justice Department to go after just the enemies of the other side.”

Zeldin added, “This is testament to the fact that the Justice Department under (Attorney General Merrick) Garland is trying its very best to steer straight down the middle as it should and bring people to trial that it thinks are worthy of prosecution.”


G7 agrees on $50 billion loan plan for Ukraine
Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire
Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires
Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil
Kuwait foreign worker building fire claims over 35 lives
Elon Musk withdraws case against OpenAI
US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list
Hunter Biden convicted of illegal gun purchase
Russia and Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear drills