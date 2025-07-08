ByteDance plans to launch US-specific version of CapCut: Report

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is reportedly planning to release a certain variant of its renowned video-editing app CapCut, called "CapCut US."
This reported move comes as part of efforts to comply with a 2024 US law mandating the company to divest from its operations.
The law threatens to ban the Chinese company from operating in the US unless it separates ownership of these services.
This significant move is similar to ByteDance's plan to create a separate US variant of TikTok, indicating a broader strategy to isolate its US user base from its global operations.
CapCut has been installed by more than one billion users on the Google Play Store.
Furthermore, it ranks as the top video app on the iOS US App Store. It has become a very useful tool for creating high-quality videos with a range of features available and easy-to-use templates.
However, ByteDance has yet to confirm whether other apps, including Lemon8 and Gauth, will get U.S.-specific variants.
ByteDance’s future regarding operations across the US remains uncertain, with multiple bidders, such as Perplexity AI and AppLovin, reportedly interested in buying TikTok.
ByteDance experiences increasing competition as competitors such as Meta and YouTube release similar editing tools.