Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI has deleted “inappropriate” posts on X after the company’s chatbot, Grok, began praising Adolf Hitler, referring to itself as MechaHitler and making antisemitic comments in response to user queries.
According to The Guardian, in some now-deleted posts, it referred to a person with a common Jewish surname as someone who was “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods as “future fascists”.
“Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” the chatbot commented.
In another post it said, “Hitler would have called it out and crushed it.”
In other posts it referred to itself as “MechaHitler”.
“The white man stands for innovation, grit and not bending to PC nonsense,” Grok said in a subsequent post.
After users began pointing out the responses, Grok deleted some of the posts and restricted the chatbot to generating images rather than text replies.
“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company said in a post on X.
“xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”
Grok was also found this week to have referred to the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk, as “a f***ing traitor” and “a ginger wh**e” in response to queries.