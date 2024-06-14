Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make his sixth appearance at the European Championship when he steps onto the pitch in Germany.

The Portuguese legend, who turned 39 in February, continues to break records and aims for more achievements.

Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo had an impressive qualifying campaign, scoring 10 goals in nine appearances.

Under the management of Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo remains the captain of Portugal.

However, Euro 2024 is expected to be Ronaldo's final European Championship and possibly his last international tournament, as per mirror.

Determined to make a memorable exit, he aims to lead Portugal to success after their quarter-final exit in the previous World Cup against Morocco.

Portugal's group stage matches include a game against the Czech Republic in Leipzig next Tuesday, followed by Turkey on June 22 at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, and then Georgia at Schalke's Veltins Arena.

Meanwhile, CR7 is on the verge of breaking several records at Euro 2024.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is just one assist behind former Manchester United winger Karel Poborsky, who holds the record for the most assists in Euros history with eight.

Ronaldo, with 14 goals in five tournaments, already holds the record for the most combined goals and assists (21) in Euros history.

In 2021, Ronaldo became the first player to participate in five European Championships and played his 25th Euros match.

He holds the record for consecutive tournament appearances and is expected to extend his record for the most Euros matches as captain. 

He also leads in total minutes played (2,155) and most Euros games won (12).

Ronaldo aims to be included in UEFA's official team of the tournament for the fourth time, a record he shares with his teammate Pepe, who is also competing for this honor at age 41. 

Despite winning the trophy in 2016, neither Ronaldo nor Pepe can break the record for the most consecutive final appearances, held by Rainer Bonhof of West Germany.

Ronaldo’s participation in Euro 2024 marks another chapter in his storied career, filled with records and remarkable achievements.

Sports News

Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup Super-8 after beating Papua New Guinea
Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments
Jose Mourinho picks Messi over Ronaldo as generation's 'greatest' player
Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam
Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out
West Indies beat New Zealand to qualify for T20 World Cup Super 8
Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll
Waism Akram slams Pakistan cricket team over T20 World Cup performance
NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away
Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39
Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills