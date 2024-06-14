Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make his sixth appearance at the European Championship when he steps onto the pitch in Germany.
The Portuguese legend, who turned 39 in February, continues to break records and aims for more achievements.
Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo had an impressive qualifying campaign, scoring 10 goals in nine appearances.
Under the management of Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo remains the captain of Portugal.
However, Euro 2024 is expected to be Ronaldo's final European Championship and possibly his last international tournament, as per mirror.
Determined to make a memorable exit, he aims to lead Portugal to success after their quarter-final exit in the previous World Cup against Morocco.
Portugal's group stage matches include a game against the Czech Republic in Leipzig next Tuesday, followed by Turkey on June 22 at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, and then Georgia at Schalke's Veltins Arena.
Meanwhile, CR7 is on the verge of breaking several records at Euro 2024.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is just one assist behind former Manchester United winger Karel Poborsky, who holds the record for the most assists in Euros history with eight.
Ronaldo, with 14 goals in five tournaments, already holds the record for the most combined goals and assists (21) in Euros history.
In 2021, Ronaldo became the first player to participate in five European Championships and played his 25th Euros match.
He holds the record for consecutive tournament appearances and is expected to extend his record for the most Euros matches as captain.
He also leads in total minutes played (2,155) and most Euros games won (12).
Ronaldo aims to be included in UEFA's official team of the tournament for the fourth time, a record he shares with his teammate Pepe, who is also competing for this honor at age 41.
Despite winning the trophy in 2016, neither Ronaldo nor Pepe can break the record for the most consecutive final appearances, held by Rainer Bonhof of West Germany.
Ronaldo’s participation in Euro 2024 marks another chapter in his storied career, filled with records and remarkable achievements.