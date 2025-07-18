Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans


Cristiano Ronaldo recently gave fans a sneak peek of his newly opened CR7 Life Museum in Hong Kong and invited them to visit.

Ronaldo took to his instagram account and shared a short teaser video of the museum captioning it, “My journey. My legacy. Proud to share a part of my life with you. My CR7 Life Museum in Hong Kong is now open! See you there.”

This is Ronaldo's first museum in Asia, which opened earlier in the month at the K11 Musea mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

The newly-opened museum is all about Ronaldo's amazing life and career.

Visitors can walk through different stages of his journey, learning special facts about how he became a star and see the trophies he has won.

The museum also includes fun, hands-on activities and a chance to take photos in a special area called the UR7 YouTube studio.

Beside this, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner already has a museum in his hometown, Funchal.

However, the new one in Hong Kong is the first "traveling" version, a museum designed to move in different places.

The CR7 Life Museum, which is 12,000 square feet in size, expected to attract over two million visitors in its first year after which it will move to mainland China.

Ticket price:

A regular ticket to enter the museum costs about £18 ($23) or £32 ($43) for an adult and child while, VIP tickets cost £238 ($319).

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch
People are recently raising age-related concerns due to the significant age gap between the two players

Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38

Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38
Braman spent most of his seven-year NFL career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles

Lewis Hamilton aims to leave his mark on Ferrari's 2026 F1 car

Lewis Hamilton aims to leave his mark on Ferrari's 2026 F1 car
Hamilton pins high hopes on Ferrari's upcoming car after criticising the current challenger

Simone Biles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance, honours flood victims

Simone Biles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance, honours flood victims
Biles beats Stephen Curry, Rory McIlroy, and Freddie Freeman to win an ESPY for her Paris Olympics performance

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi Pro League award after UEFA Nations League title

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi Pro League award after UEFA Nations League title
Al Nassr star Ronaldo named as Fans’ Favorite Player of the 2024–25 Saudi Pro League

Rafael Nadal ‘most hated’ by Nick Kyrgios for shocking reason

Rafael Nadal ‘most hated’ by Nick Kyrgios for shocking reason
Nick Kyrgios reveals why Rafael Nadal is the most 'hated' player among the Big Three

Joe Root admits defeat to Ben Stokes' marathon 'long' bowling spell

Joe Root admits defeat to Ben Stokes' marathon 'long' bowling spell
Joe Root paid tribute to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for his 'Pink Panther' delivery, which led towards victory