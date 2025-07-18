Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo recently gave fans a sneak peek of his newly opened CR7 Life Museum in Hong Kong and invited them to visit.
Ronaldo took to his instagram account and shared a short teaser video of the museum captioning it, “My journey. My legacy. Proud to share a part of my life with you. My CR7 Life Museum in Hong Kong is now open! See you there.”
This is Ronaldo's first museum in Asia, which opened earlier in the month at the K11 Musea mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
The newly-opened museum is all about Ronaldo's amazing life and career.
Visitors can walk through different stages of his journey, learning special facts about how he became a star and see the trophies he has won.
The museum also includes fun, hands-on activities and a chance to take photos in a special area called the UR7 YouTube studio.
Beside this, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner already has a museum in his hometown, Funchal.
However, the new one in Hong Kong is the first "traveling" version, a museum designed to move in different places.
The CR7 Life Museum, which is 12,000 square feet in size, expected to attract over two million visitors in its first year after which it will move to mainland China.
Ticket price:
A regular ticket to enter the museum costs about £18 ($23) or £32 ($43) for an adult and child while, VIP tickets cost £238 ($319).