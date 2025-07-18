Bryan Mbeumo set to join Manchester United in record-breaking deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

As per multiple reports, the club made their first offer of £55 million in early June but it was rejected.

Afterwards, they increased their offer to £62.5 million later that month but that was also turned down.

Now, United has made a third offer, starting at £65 million, with the possibility of rising to £70 million with £5m of add-ons.

With this deal, Mbeumo will now become the most expensive player ever sold by Brentford.

Mbeumo is expected to undergo medical tests at United soon and there's a strong chance that he will join the team's preseason tout to the United States which begins on Tuesday.

Beside this, he is set to become United's third signing this summer, following the earlier signings of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

Mbeumo, who joined Brentford in 2019 had an outstanding season in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals which helped Brentford finish in the top half of the league table.

The player is expected to play in one of the two attacking roles behind the striker in manager Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

At the same time, United are also looking to sign a new striker and are still interested in Chelsea's forward Nicolas Jackson.

