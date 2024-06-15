Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day

World

Over 1.5 million Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat, south of Makkah

  by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Over 1.5 million Muslims gathered at Mount Arafat, south of Makkah, on Saturday, June 15, for the most important day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

This day marks the high point of Hajj, where worshippers from across the globe climb the 70-meter (230-feet) rocky hill, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Makkah.

It is believed that the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) delivered his last sermon at this site.

Meanwhile, the heat posed a significant challenge, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Pilgrims, especially the elderly, faced difficulties in the desert heat while engaging in a day of prayer and reciting the Quran.

Saudi authorities advised pilgrims to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the sun.

Since men are not allowed to wear hats, many carried umbrellas for shade.

Hajj, one of the largest religious gatherings on earth, officially began on Friday when pilgrims moved from Makkah’s Grand Mosque to Mina, a desert plain just outside the city, filled with air-conditioned tents.

This year, Saudi authorities expect the number of pilgrims to exceed two million, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

While, Palestinians in Gaza couldn't travel to Makkah for Hajj due to the closure of the Rafah crossing in May.

However, those who left before the final border closure managed to travel under an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

Abdullah Hassan, a Palestinian pilgrim, expressed gratitude for the invitation, saying, "We thank the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia for this generous initiative to alleviate our suffering by inviting us on this pilgrimage journey."

King Salman invited 1,000 family members of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza to perform Hajj this year. 

Overall, 2,000 pilgrims received the king's invitation.

After spending the night in a giant tented city in Mina, pilgrims will head to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Sunday.

