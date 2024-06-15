Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte grace Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gracing Trooping the Colour event with their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
On June 15, the Royal family took a ride in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade to attend the parade.
George, 10, Charlotte, 9 and Louis, 6, were accompanied by their mom, 42, while their father, 41, rode in the procession on horseback.
The mother-son duo can be seen sitting side-by-side in the viral pictures while the father-daughter pair were sitting across from them.
Kate’s appearance at Trooping the Colour comes after she shared her health updates on Friday. The parade marks her first public outing with her family amid her ongoing battle with cancer.
She shared in a lengthy message posted on her official account, "I'm looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”
Kate also “thanked” everyone who prayed for her early recovery and send her well-wishes.