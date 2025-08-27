Princess Beatrice's pal spills inside beans into her 'blended family' with Edoardo

In addition to daughters Sienna and Athena, Princess Beatrice is also a doting mother to her stepson, Christopher Woolf, whom the family calls Wolfie.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson became the first member of the royal family in her generation to take on the role of a stepparent after she tied the knot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.
Recently, a close friend of Princess Beatrice and budding star of Hayu’s latest offering The Real Housewives of London, Juliet Angus sat down with Hello!, where she spilled the inside beans into her “blended family.”
“They’re the sweetest and they’re adorable,” she shared.
Angus went on to gush over the Princess of York and Edoardo’s fun side as a couple and as individuals.
“I see them at Glastonbury and at dinner parties, and I love their relationship and how cute and modern they are. I love that they’re a blended family – rules don’t have to be such big rules anymore,” she added.
According to recent reports, Wolfie is currently in Balmoral with Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his half-sisters, Sienna and Athena as they joined royal family at Scottish residence for summer holiday.
Princess Beatrice married the Italian businessman and property developer in a private ceremony in the small chapel on the property of her family's country estate, the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares his 9-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, with ex-partner Dara Huang.