Prince William earns praise for new green initiatives across Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William assumed management of the Duchy of Cornwall after King Charles became monarch


Prince William is earning widespread praises for a series of innovative farming projects being trialled across the Duchy of Cornwall.

Taking to his joint Instagram account with Princess Kate on Wednesday, August 27, the Prince of Wales shared a glimpse into the work of Duchy's seven Focus Farms.

Focus Farms are operating and showcasing sustainable methods across the 130,000-acre estate as part of the journey to net zero.

“Our focused farmers are leaving the way in trialling innovations,” the secretary of Duchy of Cornwall, Will Bax, could be heard in the video.

He went on to say, “Different approaches to farming. We have farmers who are using hydrotreated vegetable oil to help run their machinery and reduce carbon emissions. We've got farmers who are installing solar arrays on their roofs to reduce energy consumption.”

“We've got other farmers that are really pushing grazing techniques to improve soil health and the idea is to shine a light on all of these different approaches and allow others to learn from,” Will added.

Following the post, many royals fans rushed to the comment section to heap praises on the future King.

"Fantastic initiative," one wrote.

While another added, "Congratulations to The Prince of Wales for believing and investing in the Duchy of Cornwall!"

Prince William took over management of the Duchy after his father, King Charles, became a monarch upon Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022.

