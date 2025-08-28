Sheikha Mahra ignites buzz with surprise engagement to French Montana

Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai ruler Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and rapper French Montana have reportedly exchanged rings, opening a new chapter of their lives.
On Thursday, August 28, TMZ reported that a source shared the princess got engaged to the No Stylist rapper during the Paris Fashion Week in June, where he made a runway appearance.
The two have been sparking romance buzz since 2024, with their several appearances together at different establishments, from mosques to high-class restaurants in Dubai and Morocco.
In the last week of June, during the Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2026, the head-over-heels couple made a surprise appearance together and were seen enjoying several events together in the City of Love.
Following the outings, Her Highness posted a sweet Instagram Story of her holding a love lock in front of the Eiffel Tower, a move that is often associated with romantic gestures.
Sheikha Mahra is known for her growing presence in the business world, launching a fragrance brand called Mahra M1, with the inaugural product titled Divorce.
The product was launched after the princess got divorced from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, in 2024 due to alleged infidelity on the husband's part.
Moreover, the pair share a daughter together, whom they welcome a month before their divorce in May 2024.
The outlet reported that no nuptial date has been confirmed; however, both families are excited for the new chapter.