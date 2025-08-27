King Charles hosts Princess Anne's son and his fiancé at Balmoral Castle 

King Charles III and his life partner, Queen Camilla, recently hosted Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, at Balmoral Castle.
To celebrate their post-engagement festivities, Their Majesties wholeheartedly invited the couple, who got engaged on August 1st, to their royal residence.
The 76-year-old monarch and the Queen were also joined by several British Royal Family members, including Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
However, Charles' younger sister and Peter's mother, Princess Royal, her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh have also been accompanied by His Majesty at Balmoral for summer holidays.
GB News reported that Harriet joined the royal family members for the first time after she engaged with Peter, as she skipped last year's vacation plans due to her work commitments.
An insider has also revealed to The Sun, "Everyone knows Peter is smitten and his family have accepted Harriet into the set-up so she will likely pass the infamous Balmoral Test with flying colours."
Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips and his now fiancé, Harriet Sperling, announced the engagement that read, "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."
He was previously married to his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.
They got married in 2008, announced their separation in February 2020, and finalized their divorce in June 2021.