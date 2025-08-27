Queen Mary leaves King Frederik blushing with ‘kiss’ question on summer cruise

Queen Mary is making King Frederik blush!
The Danish royal couple are currently on a four-day summer cruise of different Danish municipalities onboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.
During the tour, the King and Queen posed for photographs while walking across the coastal sand dunes of Råbjerg Mile, located between Skagen and Frederikshavn, on Monday, August 25.
While striking a pose to the camera, the Australian born caught her husband off-guard with a surprise question, as per BILLED-BLADET.
"Shall we kiss?" Queen Mary asked Frederik as he put his arm around him.
Although the royals didn’t share a kiss in front of the cameras, King Frederik couldn’t help but laugh as his cheeks flushed with embarrassment.
For the outing, Queen Mary dressed into a navy blue knit over a shirt and beige shorts, looking as usual pretty.
Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in matching cargo trousers with an orange gilet over a checked shirt.
Later that day, the Danish royal family also shared peeks into the King and Queen’s whirlwind day on Instagram.
“Here, Their Majesties met children from Junior Rangers, who spoke about community and experiences in nature, before the tour continued on a hike in the large moving dune, which moves 15 meters per year,” the caption noted.
Queen Mary and King Frederik are expected to conclude their four day trip on Thursday, August 28.