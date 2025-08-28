Home / Royal

Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title

Meghan Markle gives jaw-dropping clarification over her surname and Royal Family title

Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title
Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title

Meghan Markle has made a new emotional claim about her Sussex title after landing in controversy due to her lifestyle show's first season.

In the first season of With Love, Meghan, Prince Harry's wife corrected Mindy Kaling, insisting on being referred to by her proper title, "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."

After landing in controversy over her royal title, Meghan shared emotional sentiments attached to her surname.

She said in a new podcast interview with The Circuit, "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name. Our little family name'."

The Duchess of Sussex added, "When I got married, I changed my name. It's a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct. My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex for us works as our family name.”

She concluded the discussion, “It's the name that we share with our children, but yes since we've been married, that's what I've been called."

For those unversed, Meghan's use of "Sussex" as a surname adheres to a longstanding royal tradition, where members of the Royal Family use their titles as surnames.

You Might Like:

King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion

King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion
The Princess Royal and the vice-admiral Sir Timothy Laurence have been married since 1992

Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’

Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’
The Duchess of Sussex discussed about the eternity ring that Prince Harry gifted her on the special occasion

Sheikha Mahra ignites buzz with surprise engagement to French Montana

Sheikha Mahra ignites buzz with surprise engagement to French Montana
Emirati Princess and the rapper sparked romance rumours with their Paris outings

Princess Kate, Prince William embrace new priorities amid balancing royal life

Princess Kate, Prince William embrace new priorities amid balancing royal life
The Princess of Wales' recent outings following her cancer battle showed that her priorities have shifted

King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Sanabria Lake to support wild fire victims

King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Sanabria Lake to support wild fire victims
Spanish royal couple meets residents and authorities in areas hit by Castile and León wildfires

Princess Beatrice's pal spills inside beans into her 'blended family' with Edoardo

Princess Beatrice's pal spills inside beans into her 'blended family' with Edoardo
Princess Beatrice is a doting mother to stepson, Christopher Woolf, whom Edoardo shares with ex-partner

Crown Princess Mette-Marit steps out for first time after son rape charges

Crown Princess Mette-Marit steps out for first time after son rape charges
The Crown Princess of Norway made her first public appearance since the indictment against Marius Borg Høiby

Prince William earns praise for new green initiatives across Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William earns praise for new green initiatives across Duchy of Cornwall
Prince William assumed management of the Duchy of Cornwall after King Charles became monarch

Prince George shows confidence as Palace carefully prepares him for throne

Prince George shows confidence as Palace carefully prepares him for throne
Prince George made balance in royal duty with the everyday joys and challenges of growing up

Queen Mary leaves King Frederik blushing with ‘kiss’ question on summer cruise

Queen Mary leaves King Frederik blushing with ‘kiss’ question on summer cruise
Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark are currently on a four-day summer cruise trip

King Charles hosts Princess Anne's son and his fiance at Balmoral Castle

King Charles hosts Princess Anne's son and his fiance at Balmoral Castle
His Majesty has been spending the summer at Balmoral Castle alongside members of the British Royal Family

King Frederik, Queen Mary hop on ship to explore Læso

King Frederik, Queen Mary hop on ship to explore Læso
Danish Royal Family drops delightful update on King Frederik and Queen Mary’s four day trip