Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title

Meghan Markle has made a new emotional claim about her Sussex title after landing in controversy due to her lifestyle show's first season.
In the first season of With Love, Meghan, Prince Harry's wife corrected Mindy Kaling, insisting on being referred to by her proper title, "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."
After landing in controversy over her royal title, Meghan shared emotional sentiments attached to her surname.
She said in a new podcast interview with The Circuit, "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name. Our little family name'."
The Duchess of Sussex added, "When I got married, I changed my name. It's a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct. My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex for us works as our family name.”
She concluded the discussion, “It's the name that we share with our children, but yes since we've been married, that's what I've been called."
For those unversed, Meghan's use of "Sussex" as a surname adheres to a longstanding royal tradition, where members of the Royal Family use their titles as surnames.