Prince George shows confidence as Palace carefully prepares him for throne

Prince George may be destined for the throne, but those close to him insist he’s still just a down-to-earth 12-year-old — a boy balancing royal duty with the everyday joys and challenges of growing up.
As per PEOPLE, Russell Myers of The Mirror said, “This was the first sign of George taking on future duties.”
The royal expert added, “Even though he is so young, he seems to have grown in confidence over the last couple of years.”
Mayers reflected on Prince George outing with his parents and King Charles at Buckingham Palace for a WWII veterans’ tea, where his sharp suit and thoughtful questions revealed a glimpse of the poised young leader he’s becoming.
A palace insider also highlighted how William and Kate, both 43, have been carefully preparing their eldest son for the throne.
“It’s a slow game, and it gets him used to it on the couple’s terms rather than anybody else’s,” a palace insider said.
“He comes across as a serious chap,” the insider added, “To have the world’s eyes on you, especially when you’re so young, is demanding.”
A source close to the palace revealed, “He does the right things at the right moment, as any 12-year-old would—and that’s all that matters.”
The tipster praised, “He is the most normal 12-year-old future monarch we have ever had,” adding, “And that is a very good thing.”
To note, currently, the young prince is set to continue living in the blissful innocence of childhood due to his parents William and Kate.