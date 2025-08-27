Crown Princess Mette-Marit steps out for first time after son rape charges

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway returned to the public eye this week, making her first appearance since her son, Marius Borg Høiby, was formally charged with rape.
On Tuesday, August 26, the Crown Princess of Norway made her first public appearance since the indictment against her son, Marius Borg Høiby, as she celebrated 100 years of the royal residence - Gamlehaugen Castle in Bergen.
She attended celebrations alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, as well as her in-laws, King Harald and Queen Sonja.
The Crown Prince of Norway invited young students to play together and enjoy the castle grounds.
Notably, the royal family stepped out to celebrations just week after it was confirmed that Marius, 28, had been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape.
Though he denied the more severe accusations, his attorney Petar Sekulic said he will acknowledge some lesser charges in court.
However, the Norwegian royal court said last week of the charges: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."
Notably, Marius does not have a royal title and is outside the line of royal succession.
Marius is the Princess' first child from a previous relationship, making him the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon.
He is the elder half-brother of future Queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus.