King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Sanabria Lake to support wild fire victims

Queen Letizia has joined her husband King Felipe to pay a heartfelt visit to Sanabria Lake to extend their support to fire-affected communities.

Taking to their Instagram account on Wednesday, August 27, the Spanish royal family shares insights into the visit of the King and the Queen.

“This morning, the King and Queen visited the Sanabria Lake Natural Park (Galende, Zamora) to learn firsthand about the needs of residents affected by the forest fires in Castile and León,” the caption stated.

The palace also shared a slew of images of the royal couple’s visit in which they could be seen interacting with firefighters and the affected families.

“The visit began at the Advanced Command Post to review the status of the still-active fires. There, they greeted representatives of the firefighting teams and thanked them for their enormous efforts and work over the past few weeks fighting the fire and protecting the population,” they wrote in the caption.

The royal couple then visited the Monastery of San Martín de Castañeda, where they meet with representatives of the livestock, beekeeping, and restaurant sectors in the districts affected by the Porto de Sanabria fire.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia concluded the tour with a meeting with authorities and mayors of the affected areas to learn about the damage suffered, the needs of residents, and the recovery plans.

