Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’

The Duchess of Sussex also discussed about the eternity ring that Harry gifted her on special occasion

Meghan Markle is reminiscing about her first wedding anniversary date with husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex released the second season of her lifestyle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan on Tuesday, August 26.

In one of the episodes, the mother-of-two was joined by Chef Clare Smyth, who made Meghan’s many favorite food moments with the Duke of Sussex as he cooked for their 2018’s royal wedding and their first anniversary as well.

“I still remember doing your anniversary. We surprised you,” the chef said of planning the special day with Harry, to which Meghan replied, “Oh my gosh, yes, that was so fun. In that beautiful little old chapel."

Smyth went on to recall, "It was so funny because of the old building. My team was laughing because we’re trying not to touch anything, and everything is shaking as they’re going through the old creaky floorboards."

"There are all these antiques everywhere, like, don’t knock anything down. We were like ninjas... Don’t touch anything,” he added.

While, the duchess mentioned the place, she didn’t reveal the which "old chapel" they celebrated in, leaving several possibilities open.

The pair further discussed the eternity ring that Harry gifted Meghan to mark the special occasion, which she debuted at the Trooping the Colour event the following month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018 in a fairy tale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

