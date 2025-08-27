King Frederik, Queen Mary hop on ship to explore Læso

King Frederik and Queen Mary hopped on a ship to visit Læso on their third day of the summer trip.
On Wednesday, August 27, the royal couple left Hanstholm Harbor through Kongeparret to explore Læso.
The Danish Royal Family also shared update about their trip via Instagram.
“When the Kongeparret sailed last night from Hanstholm Harbor and on this year's summer parade, the municipality bid farewell with song,” the caption of the post read.
It continued, “Thy's largest singing choir performed here Nephew's Heart Starter with the line ‘Vesterhav, come now and blow me off’. The Majesties continue the train today with a visit to Læso, before ending on Samse on Thursday.”
After arriving at Læso, Frederik and Mary will take a ride to Nature safari and frokost pa Ronnerne.
His Majesty and Her Majesty are also expected to visit Loese Museumsgärd as part of their itinerary.
This marks Mary and Frederik’s first trip after summer break with their four kids Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine at Grästen Castle in South Jutland, Denmark.
As per announcement of the Palace, the royal couple are expected to conclude their four day trip on Thursday, August 28.