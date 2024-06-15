Sports

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54

Kevin Campbell also played for West Bromwich Albion and ended his career at Cardiff

  • by Web Desk
  June 15, 2024
Kevin Campbell, the former forward who played for Arsenal and Everton, has died at the age of 54. 

Arsenal and Everton announced his death on Saturday, noting he passed away "after a short illness."

Arsenal expressed their sorrow in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell, at the age of 54."

The club highlighted Campbell's career, starting from when he joined their youth setup in 1985 at age 15.

Campbell scored 59 goals in 228 appearances for Arsenal and was instrumental in their 1991 league title win.

He also secured the FA Cup, League Cup, and European Cup Winner's Cup with the team before moving to Nottingham Forest in 1995.

After a brief stint in Turkey, Campbell joined Everton in March 1999.

Meanwhile, Everton described Campbell as "one of the club’s most popular and much-loved former strikers" and noted his significance as the Blues' first Black captain.

He scored 51 goals in 164 matches for Everton over six years.

Campbell later played for West Bromwich Albion and ended his career at Cardiff.

"Kevin was always afforded the warmest of welcomes when he returned to Merseyside," Everton added.

It further added, "He was a giant of a man, a fabulous footballer, and he will be sorely missed by everyone fortunate enough to know him."

