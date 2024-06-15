Entertainment

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith

Sean Paul and Will Smith collaborated on 'Light Em Up' for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Soundtrack

Sean Paul has reflected on collaborating with Will Smith on the soundtrack for the new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, Paul spoke about the collaboration, for which he stepped out of his comfort zone to deliver a "bad boy" verse for the film.

Paul while talking about teaming up with smith for song LIGHT EM UP, shared, “He sent me the song with him on it already and basically asked me to do a verse, and I went in.”

“I usually don’t do badman lyrics, I’m more for the ladies, but the movie is called Bad Boys,” the She Doesn’t Mind crooner added.

He further talked about the song LIGHT EM UP, which is one of the 10 songs on the soundtrack for the movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

“The track was dope and it’s definitely reflective of Run DMC, [LL Cool J’s] ‘Rock the Bells,’ old-school hip-hop with that energy,” he added.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is the fourth part of the Bad Boys franchise, was released on June 5, 2024.

Besides Will Smith, the cast of the film also includes Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and others.

