Matt LeBlanc appears gloomy during first outing in months with daughter

‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc steps out for the first time in months with his daughter, Marina LeBlanc

  By Sidra Khan
Matt LeBlanc is running some errands.

The Friends star was spotted in Camarillo, California, with his 21-year-old daughter, Marina LeBlanc, marking his first outing after months of absence from the spotlight.

According to Page Six, the 58-year-old actor was seen in a rare outing with his girl, as they ran errands, which included a stop for a meeting.

In the photos shared by the outlet, the Man with a Plan star appeared gloomy as he put on a serious face while out and about.

For the day, Matt kept it casual in a red-and-black T-shirt paired with jeans and a cap. Meanwhile, Marina LeBlanc looked beautiful in a sleeveless white top with matching pants, styling her ginger hair in a half-up look.

One of the photos featured the actor holding the door open for his daughter, who held a drink in her arms and her mobile phone while walking.

This marked Matt LeBlanc’s first appearance after he was last seen on Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour’s LA concert on August 4, 2025.

Joined by Marina for the thrilling show, the father-daughter duo posed for a snap with the Hips Don’t Lie singer backstage.

For those unfamiliar, Matt LeBlanc is an American actor best known for portraying Joey Tribbiani on the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends, alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and late Matthew Perry.

