Shakira teases epic surprise with Ed Sheeran to mark 2 major milestones

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner teams up with Ed Sheeran and Beéle to celebrate two massive milestones

A huge surprise is on its way for Shakira’s fans!

On Friday, October 17, the LYMNL world tour hitmaker took to Instagram to build excitement among her 93.8 million fans by teasing a big surprise, celebrating two massive milestones of her career.

In the post, the singer announced that in collaboration with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Colombian singer-songwriter Beéle, and music streaming giant Spotify, she will bring something exciting next week.

The surprise – which is to mark 30 years of Shakira’s third studio album, Pies Descalzos, and 20 years of her seventh studio album, Oral Fixation Volume 2 – will be dropped on October 22.

“For the celebration of the 30 years of Pies Descalzos and 20 of Oral Fixation, I’ve prepared something with @spotify just for you, also with special guests @teddysphotos and @beele. Coming October 22!” the Waka Waka crooner captioned.

The post also featured a stunning poster featuring a dazzling photo of Shakira, holding a mic on stage.

Fans’ reaction:

Shakira’s huge announcement quickly sparked wild frenzy among fans, who expressed their thrilled reactions in the comments.

“We love you Shaki, here's your pack ready to support you on this launch,” wrote a first.

Another comment read, “30 years of pies descalzos??? Nooo… I can’t be THAT old!! That was the first album I ever cared about.”

“Can't wait for this EP to release! Bring it all queen!” a third expressed.

“Whaaaaaat. cant wait!” one more penned.

Moreover, Shakira is also set to resume her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in Colombia on October 25, 2025.

