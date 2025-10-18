Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney brings Barbie-inspired glam at 'Christy' premiere in London

The 'Euphoria' starlet promotes new sports-drama film, 'Christy' at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival

  By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney brings Barbie-inspired glam at Christy premiere in London
Sydney Sweeney brings Barbie-inspired glam at 'Christy' premiere in London

Sydney Sweeney dropped jaws with her stunning appearance at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival.

The Euphoria actress turned heads while promoting her new movie, Christy, on Friday, October 17, at the ongoing annual star-studded event.

For the red carpet, Sweeney opted for a pinkish outfit with a flowy sheer skirt, completing the look with soft glam.

During the event, the 28-year-old American actress shared the stage with her collaborators, where she discussed how the challenging role in Christy has completely changed her life.

"Honestly, it's a really heavy weight to carry. I feel the importance of her story and what it means to other people. And she's such a huge advocate, and she inspires me to also be an advocate as well," the Anyone But You actress added.

She continued, "I put on 35 pounds (around 16 kg) and it was definitely a very intense physical transformation. But I felt so strong, I got a concussion. I might have broken someone else's nose."

Sweeney also dropped a few exclusive clips of herself from yesterday's occasion, giving a shoutout to her new sports-drama film.

"Quick trips to London are always a success, first time at @britishfilminstitute catch up with my little bro and share @christy.movie with all of you," the popular actress captioned.

Sydney Sweeney's movie Christy globally premiered on September 5, 2025. 

