Louis Tomlinson makes somber admission on Liam Payne's 1st death anniversary

The 'Night Changes' hitmaker mysteriously died in October last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Louis Tomlinson has made an emotional revelation about his late fellow singer, Liam Payne, on his first death anniversary.

In a conversation with The Independent, the 33-year-old English singer-songwriter admitted that the deceased musician's death is something that he can never "really accept."

"I naively thought that, at this point, I'd unfortunately be a little bit more well-versed with grief than other people my age," Louis lamented.

Remembering Liam, the What Makes You Beautiful crooner noted, "I thought that might mean something, but it didn't at all. It's something I'll never really accept. I don't think."

This interview comes a few days after the popular boy band, One Direction's fandom commemorated the first death anniversary of Liam Payne, who mysteriously died in Argentina on October 16, 2024. 

According to Mail Online, the former One Direction singer tragically passed away in Buenos Aires after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel.

Liam was enjoying the getaway in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left the country a few days before his mysterious death.

A subsequent toxicology report revealed alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system; however, the actual cause of his death is under investigation and yet to be revealed. 

