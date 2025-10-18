'General Hospital' takes top honors at 2025 Daytime Emmys ceremony

ABC's all-time favorite drama series, General Hospital, sweeps seven major categories at the highly anticipated 2025 Daytime Emmys awards ceremony.
On Friday, October 17, the infamous opera soap scored the Outstanding Drama Series award of the night.
The star-studded awards show, which took place at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, was hosted by popular anchor Mario Lopez.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, General Hospital dominated the 52nd Daytime Emmys, receiving 16 nominations.
The nominations include Laura Wright, who played Carly in the drama series, and Nancy Lee Grahn, who portrayed Alexis, who won the accolade for Lead Actress.
GH also picked up wins for lead actress in a daytime drama (Nancy Lee Grahn), supporting actor (Jonathan Jackson), writing team, directing, costume design/styling and for guest performer Alley Mills.
Among other big winners are The Secret Lives of Animals, which won three Emmys at home, including the Outstanding Science and Nature Program.
Notably, Netflix's superhit drama, Secret Lives of Orangutans, also won three awards and made history.
General Hospital is the ongoing drama series which initially premiered in April 1963. The longest-running scripted drama has been on air for 62 years.