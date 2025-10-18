Denise Richards estranged husband Aaron Phypers detained in Malibu

Denise Richards’ ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, got arrested in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, after the State of California issued a felony warrant against him on October 15, 2025.
The Dirty Hands star arrest happened on October 17, 2025,during a break in a hearing about Richards’ restraining order request.
The 53-year-old is charged for four criminal charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of threatening a witness, related to the incidents that occurred in 2022.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was detained into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station near Malibu and is being held on $200,000 bail.
His attorney, Michael Finley, called the new allegations “false” and stated that they are similar to the ones in the ongoing domestic violence case.
During earlier testimony, Richards accused him of domestic violence, and claimed that she endured the pain multiple times during their marriage, causing three concussions.
The Wild Things star further alleged that he once slammed her against a concrete wall, and squeezed her head during an aggressive argument in Chicago, saying she felt like he was “crushing” her skull.
However, Phypers called these allegations fake and said that “I never physically harmed Denise Richards.”
It is important to note that the judge extended Richards’ temporary restraining order until November 7, 2025,, with further hearings expected in November.