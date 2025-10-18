Entertainment

Victoria Beckham hints at possible Spice Girls reunion ahead of 30th anniversary

Victoria Beckham and her iconic band hasn't performed in the US since their 2008 reunion tour

Victoria Beckham has sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy after dropping her biggest hint yet about a possible reunion as the iconic girl group’s 30th anniversary approaches.

Speaking on the US radio station SiriusXM, the Spice Girl alum teased the comeback of her pop band, confessing she’s “tempted” to reunite with her former bandmates.

Victoria said, “It would be tempting,” adding, “But could I take on a world tour? No I can't. I have a job…”

The fashion designer went on to share, “How good would the Spice Girls be at the Sphere! I love the idea of it. I mean I don't know if I could even still sing, I mean I was never that great!”

Victoria Beckham teased the reunion after the rumors emerged in April that the Spice Girls were plotting a 30th anniversary reunion, with plans for a world tour reportedly in the works.

Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Emma Bunton were believed to be meeting in Miami to finalize arrangements.

According to The Sun, the mother of four is “90 per cent out of the running”, while the remaining four members continue planning without her involvement.

Notably, Victoria Beckham and her iconic band hasn't performed in the US since their 2008 reunion tour.

In 2019, her band marked the reunion though Victoria did not rejoin Geri, Emma, Mel B, and Mel C.

