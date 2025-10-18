Eminem receives special birthday gift amid romance buzz with longtime stylist

Entertainment

The 'Encore' rapper penned heartfelt gratitude after receiving a special birthday present

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Eminem marked his 53rd birthday with a special surprise amid dating rumors with his longtime stylist Katrina Malota.

The Encore singer took to his Instagram account to offer a rare glimpse into a special birthday present, Buff — Cartier glasses, received from fellow rapper Royce da 5'9”.

He shared the post along with the caption, “This is wut happens when Buffs meet Evil… thank u 4 the bday gift @royceda59!!!!”


The shared image showed Royce da 5'9" and Eminem, crouching indoors.

Royce da 5'9" donned a black hoodie, gray shorts, and unusual light-colored foam shoes, while Eminem wore a blue and white jacket, a baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Notably, Eminem shared a post amid the romance rumours with his stylist and makeup artist, Katrina Malota.

According to TMZ, the Without Me rapper is romantically linked to his longtime stylist and makeup artist, who has worked with the rapper for years on various music videos and photoshoots.

However, it remains a mystery when the pair began their relationship.

Malota is a prominent figure in the music industry, working with artists like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke.

Previously, Eminem had a relationship with Kim Scott, whom he married and divorced twice.

The pair, who began dating as teens, share three children — Alaina, Hailie, and Stevie.

He’s also been linked to stars like Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.

