Entertainment

Noah Schnapp reveals heartbreaking reality behind ‘Stranger Things’ fame

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers, opens up about painful side of working in the show

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Noah Schnapp reveals heartbreaking reality behind ‘Stranger Things’ fame
Noah Schnapp reveals heartbreaking reality behind ‘Stranger Things’ fame

Noah Schnapp has finally revealed the emotional toll that comes with success.

To promote the anticipated upcoming Season 5 of hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the 21-year-old actor spoke to Time Magazine in an interview published this week.

During the interview, for which he was joined by his costars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Dink, Caleb McLaughlin and others, Schnapp opened up about what it was like growing up in the spotlight as child actors.

The Tutor star also reflected on the emotional turmoil he faces, particularly during the press tours to promote the show, and the difficulty he experienced to answer questions from reporters about his sexuality and that of his character, Will Byers.

“When I was younger, I was obviously very scared of talking about it. They would pry and ask me, ‘Is he gay? Are you gay?’ I was 12, 13. I didn’t know what to say,” he recalled.

The questions about his sexuality sparked when fans started thinking that Will Byers had feelings for his friend Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard).

In the fourth season of Stranger Things, Schnapp’s character Will was officially confirmed as gay, which further fueled questions about the actor’s sexuality.

Months after the premiere of season 4, the Waiting for Anya actor finally came out as gay, writing, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

"Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself. I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted,” he told Variety in August that year.

Stranger Things Season 5 is slated to premiere on Netflix in two parts, with Part 1 releasing on November 26 and Part 2 on December 25, followed by a finale episode set for December 31, 2025.

You Might Like:

Bailey Zimmerman stuns fans with amazing smile transformation

Bailey Zimmerman stuns fans with amazing smile transformation
'Where It Ends' artist Bailey Zimmerman gives shoutouts to dental clinicians who helped him to confidently smile

Denise Richards estranged husband Aaron Phypers detained in Malibu

Denise Richards estranged husband Aaron Phypers detained in Malibu
Aaron Phypers is charged for four criminal charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse and others of threatening witness

Brooklyn Beckham avoids talking about Victoria after skipping her big event

Brooklyn Beckham avoids talking about Victoria after skipping her big event
Victoria Beckham's new Netflix series, 'Victoria Beckham,' featuring her eldest son Brooklyn, premiered in October this year

Matt LeBlanc appears gloomy during first outing in months with daughter

Matt LeBlanc appears gloomy during first outing in months with daughter
‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc steps out for the first time in months with his daughter, Marina LeBlanc

Shakira teases epic surprise with Ed Sheeran to mark 2 major milestones

Shakira teases epic surprise with Ed Sheeran to mark 2 major milestones
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner teams up with Ed Sheeran and Beéle to celebrate two massive milestones

Louis Tomlinson makes somber admission on Liam Payne's 1st death anniversary

Louis Tomlinson makes somber admission on Liam Payne's 1st death anniversary
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker mysteriously died in October last year

Sydney Sweeney brings Barbie-inspired glam at 'Christy' premiere in London

Sydney Sweeney brings Barbie-inspired glam at 'Christy' premiere in London
The 'Euphoria' starlet promotes new sports-drama film, 'Christy' at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival

Eminem receives special birthday gift amid romance buzz with longtime stylist

Eminem receives special birthday gift amid romance buzz with longtime stylist
The 'Encore' rapper penned heartfelt gratitude after receiving a special birthday present

'General Hospital' takes top honors at 2025 Daytime Emmys ceremony

'General Hospital' takes top honors at 2025 Daytime Emmys ceremony
The 2025 Daytime Emmys ceremony was hosted by Access Hollywood anchor Mario Lopez

Victoria Beckham hints at possible Spice Girls reunion ahead of 30th anniversary

Victoria Beckham hints at possible Spice Girls reunion ahead of 30th anniversary
Victoria Beckham and her iconic band hasn't performed in the US since their 2008 reunion tour

Daytime Emmys 2025: Drew Barrymore takes home her first award

Daytime Emmys 2025: Drew Barrymore takes home her first award
'The Drew Barrymore Show' garnered nine nominations at the Daytime Emmys 2025

Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama

Nicki Minaj blasts Kevin Federline amid explosive Britney Spears memoir drama
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline parted ways in 2007 after four years of togetherness