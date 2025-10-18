Brooklyn Beckham avoids talking about Victoria after skipping her big event  

Brooklyn Beckham sidestepped a question regarding his mom, Victoria Beckham, after skipping her major milestone.
The eldest estranged son of David Beckham and the former Spice Girls alum dodged questions about her mother amid their ongoing family feud.
Brooklyn attended the Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 on Friday, October 17, where he noticeably avoided answering questions about his family.
While hosting the event alongside his close pal, Rachael Ray, the 26-year-old Chef was asked by a Daily Mail reporter about his opinions on his mom, Victoria’s new Netflix docuseries titled Victoria Beckham.
Despite his appearance in the new documentary, Brooklyn quickly turned his back when he heard Victoria’s name and dodged it as if he did not hear anything.
This awkward gesture of Brooklyn sent the internet into a frenzy, as Victoria made a sweet revelation about all four of her kids during the new interview.
While promoting her new documentary, the fashion designer-turned-singer shared her true feelings about seeing her kids’ names featured in the headlines.
"Oh my gosh, it’s so horrible. For me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important. I’m so proud of all of the kids," the proud mother said.
The family feud rumors began in May when Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, skipped their father, David Beckham’s, milestone birthday.