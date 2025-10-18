Daytime Emmys 2025: Drew Barrymore takes home her first award

Drew Barrymore just added another feather to her cap with a major career milestone.
On Friday, October 17, the actress and The Drew Barrymore Show host earned the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California.
Her win comes almost 40 years after her first-ever Emmy nomination.
However, Barrymore was not present at the event to accept the award.
Notably, The Drew Barrymore Show garnered nine nominations which also included Outstanding Costume Design/Styling and Outstanding Technical Direction.
Her show also earned Outstanding Directing Team For A Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Hairstyling And Makeup.
Barrymore triumphed over a star-studded lineup that featured Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb's TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, Jennifer Hudson's The Jennifer Hudson Show), Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show and Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Live with Kelly and Mark.
She was first nominated, individually, for a Daytime Emmy in 1986 in the Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming category (The Adventures of Con Sawyer and Hucklemary Finn).
To note, last year, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host title, edging out Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, and the hosts of The View and The Talk.
As of now, the 2025 Daytime Emmys are streaming live on watch.theemmys.tv and The Emmys app from Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California on October 17.