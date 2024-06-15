Sports

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts

As thousands head to Germany for the UEFA Euro 2024, health officials have issued warnings for football fans

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Health warnings issued for UEFA Euro 2024 fans
Health warnings issued for UEFA Euro 2024 fans

As thousands head to Germany for the UEFA Euro 2024, health officials have issued warnings for football fans. 

The World Health Organization (WHO), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and German authorities have provided guidelines to ensure fans stay healthy during the tournament.

Vaccinations and Covid-19:

Fans are advised to stay up-to-date with vaccinations, including Covid-19. 

Despite the emergency phase of Covid-19 being over, the virus still poses a risk, especially in crowded places like stadiums and pubs.

The WHO recommends checking vaccination status and consulting healthcare providers for any needed doses.

Heat and Sun exposure: 

Temperatures in Germany can reach over 30°C in July. 

Fans should take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses by staying in the shade, wearing sunscreen, drinking plenty of water, and eating light meals. 

The same advice applies to those watching from Britain, where sun exposure can also be dangerous.

Food and water safety:

Both Germany and the UK have safe tap water, but warm weather can spoil food. 

Fans should eat thoroughly cooked food, wash fruits and vegetables, and avoid food kept at room temperature for more than two hours. 

Meanwhile, maintaining Hand hygiene is also essential.

Tick-borne diseases:

Ticks, active from April to September, can transmit diseases like Lyme disease. 

Fans should avoid wooded areas, wear protective clothing, use insect repellent, and check for ticks regularly.

Viruses and other illnesses:

Apart from Covid-19, other viruses like measles and whooping cough are circulating. 

The WHO advises mask-wearing and physical distancing during high virus circulation, especially for at-risk groups.

Fans should also be cautious of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue in Germany.

Alcohol, smoking, and drugs:

Fans celebrating victories should consume alcohol responsibly. 

Excessive drinking in hot weather can cause severe health issues. The WHO advises minimal or no alcohol consumption for health and safety. 

Meanwhile, smoking poses serious health risks, and quitting is strongly recommended. 

While, cannabis is legal in Germany up to 25g, it can cause adverse reactions and long-term health issues, especially in young people. 

However, Cannabis remains illegal in the UK.

By following these guidelines, fans can enjoy the Euro 2024 while staying safe and healthy.

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart

Taylor Swift impresses Travis Kelce despite being apart

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts

Sports News

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Shahid Afridi defends Babar Azam amid speculation of dropping key players
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup Super-8 after beating Papua New Guinea
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Jose Mourinho picks Messi over Ronaldo as generation's 'greatest' player
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami? Find out