Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener

Novak Djokovic has entered the 2025 Wimbledon Championships with his sights set on the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.
However, there is one inevitable threat that could put his win in danger and crush his hopes to become the player with the most number of major titles.
After kicking off Wimbledon on a winning note on Tuesday, July 1, the Serbian player could not help but acknowledge the only rival who's capable of ruining his chances.
Djokovic secured a win in the first-round battle against Frenchman Alexandre Muller after some struggle.
Mid-match he had to call his doctor and get treatment to continue with the match.
Eventually, he emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.
During the on-court interview, he made his sentiments clear regarding his 25th slam, noting, "I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I had a chance."
Highlighting his record-breaking milestones at the prestigious event, the four-time US Open winner added, "I've had arguably the most consistent success on any Grand Slam here in Wimbledon in the last decade."
Making a surprising admission, Djokovic shared, "So you know, always enjoyed myself playing on this court, except when I played (Carlos) Alcaraz in the last couple of years."
Referring to the two consecutive finals of 2023 and 2024, when the Spanish tennis star beat Djokovic, breaking the Serbian's Wimbledon winning streak.
On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has also kicked off his 2025 Wimbledon journey with a win, as on Monday, he defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini in a tough battle with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.