Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, secured a win against Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener

Novak Djokovic has entered the 2025 Wimbledon Championships with his sights set on the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

However, there is one inevitable threat that could put his win in danger and crush his hopes to become the player with the most number of major titles.

After kicking off Wimbledon on a winning note on Tuesday, July 1, the Serbian player could not help but acknowledge the only rival who's capable of ruining his chances.

Djokovic secured a win in the first-round battle against Frenchman Alexandre Muller after some struggle.

Mid-match he had to call his doctor and get treatment to continue with the match.

Eventually, he emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.

During the on-court interview, he made his sentiments clear regarding his 25th slam, noting, "I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I had a chance."

Highlighting his record-breaking milestones at the prestigious event, the four-time US Open winner added, "I've had arguably the most consistent success on any Grand Slam here in Wimbledon in the last decade."

Making a surprising admission, Djokovic shared, "So you know, always enjoyed myself playing on this court, except when I played (Carlos) Alcaraz in the last couple of years."

Referring to the two consecutive finals of 2023 and 2024, when the Spanish tennis star beat Djokovic, breaking the Serbian's Wimbledon winning streak.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has also kicked off his 2025 Wimbledon journey with a win, as on Monday, he defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini in a tough battle with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Read more : Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Sporting CP have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al Hilal knocked Manchester City out of Club World Cup to qualify for quarterfinals
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard suspended with 40 minutes to spare
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Brazilian footballer Neymar extended contract with boyhood club Santos till the end of the year
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Aryana Sabalenka did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract