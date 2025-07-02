Wimbledon 2025 upset: Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Gauff, Pegula early exits

Aryana Sabalenka broke her silence on the so far biggest upset of the ongoing Wimbledon championships.
According to Sportskeeda, world No. 1 Sabalenka’s hopes for the maiden Wimbledon title rise a little more after her tough opponents like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula face shock defeats in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.
The Belarusian professional easily advances to the third round of the tournament after a straight-sets 7-6 (4) 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court.
Meanwhile, three of the top five favourites of the tournament, French Open champion Gauff, world number three Pegula and Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, were stunned in the first round, ending their campaign for the major title in just two days.
After confirming her place in the next round, the 27-year-old expressed her shock at the exit of the top players.
Three-time Grand Slam winner said, “It’s very sad to see so many top players lose in the first round. As the time shows, you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results. Of course you’re going to know the overall picture.”
“But it’s better to take it one step at a time and do your best every time you’re out here competing. I’m trying to stay away. I hope there are no more upsets anymore in this tournament… if you know what I mean,” she added.
Sabalenka will now either face 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova or British No. 1 Emma Raducanu in the third round on Friday, July 4.