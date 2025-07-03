Liverpool forward Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash with his brother

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28 in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother, Andre Silva.

On Thursday, July 3, the Portuguese Football Federation announced the tragic news.

The regional fire department of Castile and Leon shared on its website that a car crashed early on Thursday, shortly after midnight, and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.

Furthermore, the Portuguese Football Federation in a shared statement noted, "We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Initially, Spanish police revealed they could not yet officially confirm the names of the deceased; however, everything pointed to it being Jota and his brother. 

The Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road, leading to their tragic demise.

Jota tied the knot with his long-term pattern Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children last week.

He notably helped Liverpool win the Premier League and also won the FA Cup.

The League Cup winner arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League.

